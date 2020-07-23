Emily Ratajkowski Poses Poolside In A Tiny White String Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying some time in the sun, and giving her Instagram followers and up-close look at her bikini body.

The model and social media star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of herself lounging poolside in a barely there white string bikini. Ratajkowski sat facing away from the camera in the revealing shot as the sun shined on her face and cast a glare into the camera lens.

The snap also gave a good look at the white string bikini that Emily wore, which was tied in the back and showed off much of her long and slender frame. In the caption for the picture Ratajkowski said that an all new swim collection would be launching next week from her personal swimwear line, Inamorata Woman, though she didn’t say if the swimsuit she was wearing would be part of the line.

The image was a big hit with Emily’s 26.7 million followers, racking up more than half a million likes in just an hour. Many of them left comments praising the model for her swimsuit.

“Love this suit!” one person wrote.

“Looking so gorgeous,” another added.

While Emily is no stranger to sharing racy photos online, this was the first glimpse of her in skimpy swimwear in some time. The model has shared only one other swimwear shot in the last month, with her feed increasingly reflecting her political views as she showed support for the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. Emily has still included a number of revealing shots in-between, though the image of her rocking a white string bikini is only the third she’s included in the feed since the start of summer.

The picture appeared to be an effort to build anticipation for her upcoming release, which has already generated attention thanks to one of Emily’s famous friends. Last week, actress Lena Dunham was featured on the swimsuit line’s page wearing a tiny swimsuit by the poolside. As the Daily Mail speculated, Lena’s appearance could have been a sign that Emily’s collection — which has traditionally featured women with slimmer frames, like Ratajkowski herself — could be branching out into a new demographic..

“While almost all of the photos on the Inamorata page feature Emily or women with similarly slim figures, this new Lena photo could signal that the brand is heading into a more size-inclusive direction,” the report noted.