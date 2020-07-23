Kelly Osbourne Shares Sweet Throwback Of Friend Amy Winehouse On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her friend, Amy Winehouse, on the ninth anniversary of the singer’s death.

The daughter of rockstar Ozzy Osbourne posted an old picture of the BBFs on Instagram, accompanied by a short but sweet caption.

Addressing her pal as “Lul,” Kelly said that not a day goes by where she doesn’t think of her. This echoed her sentiment from the last anniversary of Amy’s death, when she said she misses her every day. She ended the caption by adding that she loves Amy and that they will meet again.

Kelly posted a photo of the two friends from 2007, wearing matching t-shirts. The t-shirts were in support of Red Nose Day, which is a charity initiative in the U.K. working on ending child poverty. Kelly sported a white t-shirt underneath a black jacket and a black skirt. Amy wore a red version of the same top over denim jeans. Amy rested a hand on Kelly’s shoulder, while Kelly’s head was tilted toward her pal.

Amy told the DL Show in 2007 — as seen on YouTube — that she doesn’t remember exactly how the besties met. The “Rehab” singer explained that they most likely met in a club while drunk. She recalled seeing Kelly with her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and complimenting the now 35-year-old on her tattoos. After that, the pair became inseparable.

Prior to Amy’s untimely passing, the duo was part of the same group of friends with Kate Moss, Nick Grimshaw, and Alexa Chung. In her autobiography — There Is No F*cking Secret, Letters From a Bada** B*tch — Kelly described Amy as the leader of the group.

According to the Daily Mail, she was immensely supportive of Amy’s struggles with sobriety and even helped the musician settle into a rehab center in London in 2008. Upon hearing the news of her passing, she wrote on Twitter that she will love her bestie forever, and will never forget the real version of her. After she died, a distraught Kelly was spotted in London, having flown home for the funeral.

Fans offered their condolences in the comments section and paid their own respects.

“I still talk about her, gone too soon and the talent lost. Still breaks my heart,” one user wrote.

“Amy was incredible. May she Rest in Peace,” another person said.

“I love her too rest in peace my love,” a third commenter expressed.

“An angel” a fourth fan simply stated.

The pop star passed away at 27 years old on July 23, 2011, from alcohol poisoning.