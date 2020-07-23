Katelyn Runck Flaunts Toned Booty, Legs In Pink & Black ‘Malibu’ One-Piece

Katelyn Runck teased fans about her latest projects in Malibu with a new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The fitness guru shared a few photos and a video in which she rocked a skintight pink and black bodysuit with “Malibu” written across the front. Her one-piece perfectly showcased her muscles and did nothing but favors for her curves.

The post showed Katelyn standing in front of a large silver trailer parked in sand or dirt. The bright sun reflected off the vehicle and washed over the model, highlighting her muscles. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright pink bodysuit.

Katelyn’s one-piece was mostly pink with a black stripe across her chest and down the sides. At the center, “Malibu” was written in bold silver letters. The top of the suit had a scooping neckline that did barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The back had criss-cross straps that ran down to her waist, so much of her backside was exposed, as well as her sideboob.

The fabric hugged Katelyn’s flat tummy closely, while the vertical stripes drew in her hourglass figure. The lower half of the suit had high thong cuts that exposed her muscular legs and round booty.

Katelyn’s only accessory was a pair of round black sunglasses. She styled her hair down in a wavy blowout.

The first photo showed Katelyn facing the trailer as she arched her back to show off her backside. She ran a hand through her hair and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. In the second image, she faced the camera and popped one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. The babe pulled her muscular shoulders back and stood tall as she looked into the distance.

Finally, Katelyn included a video in which she shifted her weight to the other hip and played with her hair. At one point, the model tugged at the bodysuit’s neckline to expose even more skin.

The post garnered more than 15,000 likes and nearly 650 comments in just a few hours as fans showered Katelyn with praise in the comments section.

“You look great Katelyn. Enjoy your stay and good luck in Malibu,” one fan said.

“Consistently incredible. Never disappointed. Wow,” another user added with red hearts.

“Things only get hotter when Kat is around,” a third fan wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to leave her fans impressed. She rocked a green bodysuit that flaunted her assets in another snap this week, which her followers loved.