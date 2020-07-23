Elizabeth Banks, 46, Rocks An ‘Old’ Bikini And Goes Makeup-Free While Eating Watermelon

Elizabeth revealed that she's been regularly wearing bikinis that she's had for a long time this summer.

Elizabeth Banks wowed her Instagram followers on Thursday by showing off her bikini body and her bare face in a set of two photos.

The 46-year-old Pitch Perfect star used her post’s caption to reveal that she’s been wearing a lot of bikinis that are “decades-old” this summer. However, the bathing suit she was pictured rocking still looked brand new. It included a halter top with a striped pattern that boasted vivid shades of aqua and red. The white stripes even looked immaculately bright. The garment had triangle cups and adjustable string back ties.

Banks’ first photo was from the waist up, so her bottoms weren’t visible. The image captured her perky cleavage and thin waist, but much of her midsection was covered up by the large slice of watermelon she was holding up in front of the camera.

She was also sporting a straw sunhat with threads of dark blue woven into it, along with a pair of over-sized sunglasses. Her shades had a timeless and sophisticated look. They boasted tortoiseshell frames and dark lenses that completely blocked her eyes from view. She tagged the brand Peepers to let her fans know where she got the sunnies. The Hunger Games star completed her outfit with a delicate bar pendant necklace.

Banks was sitting up underneath a large gray patio umbrella in an area surrounded by greenery. In her second picture, she was shown lying back on a lounger as she prepared to take a bite of the piece of juicy red fruit in her hand.

In the caption of her post, the actress revealed that she hasn’t been wearing makeup lately, and her fresh-faced look was a big hit with her Instagram followers. Her bikini body also got mentioned quite a bit in the comments section.

“Looking good, Liz! No makeup suits you well,” read one response to her post.

“That looks delicious. The watermelon doesn’t look too bad either,” another admirer gushed.

“Hmmm..what makes me feel worse about myself? That you still have same body as decades ago or that you know how to take care of clothes so well?” a third fan wrote.

The summer snapshots also had some of her fans quoting Harry Styles’ recent hit song.

“Watermelon sugar high,” one comment read. “You look radiant!”

A number of Banks’ followers shared that they have the same bikini, and they purchased it at Target years ago. The Charlie’s Angels director was pictured wearing a different two-piece from the retailer in another recent photo. She revealed that she purchased the polka-dot swimsuit 10 years ago, and she rocked it with a denim face mask.