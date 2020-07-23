Brooks Nader Straddles Motor Scooter & Flaunts Bare Bottom In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Model Brooks Nader is thrilled to be featured in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at what they could expect to see in the magazine. The beauty shared a sizzling snap that featured her her wearing a thong bathing suit while straddling a motor scooter.

Brooks’ photo saw her posing with a beige motor scooter in shallow water on the beach. The geotag indicated that she was in Bali. The motorbike faced away from the ocean. Part of a lush shoreline lined with trees was also visible in the background.

The snap captured Brooks from a side view as she struck a sexy pose while straddling the scooter. The vehicle appeared to be parked, as she had one hand on one side of the handlebar with the other one resting on the center of it. She flaunted her toned leg by pointing her toes while they barely touched the footrest. The model also arched her back, putting her bare booty on display. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

Brooks seemed to color-coordinate her swimsuit with the motorbike, as it was an off-white color. While the front of the number was not visible; however, it was clear that the swimwear was plenty revealing. The back was open and the sides showed off a good deal of side boob. The bathing suit also had extremely high-cut legs, giving her fans a nice look at the bare skin on her hips and lower abdomen. She also sported pair of black sunglasses.

The model’s wavy hair appeared to be wet, and she wore it tossed over one shoulder. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption, Brooks plugged the magazine while also encouraging her followers to vote for her as the publication’s rookie of the year.

Many of her admirers said she could count on their vote, while others raved over how hot she looked in the photo.

“I’ve never seen a better picture in all of my life,” quipped one fan.

“You set my heart on fire Brooks!!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“you are killing it! Awesome photoshoot! Sending you positivity and good energy!” a third follower wrote.

“Girl how are you human?!” a fourth comment read.

Brooks has posted other behind-the-scenes posts from her photo shoots with the magazine. Earlier in the month, she shared a video that featured her flaunting her curves in a white bikini while she posed near a large rock formation.