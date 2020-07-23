Derek Chauvin, Wife Kellie May Charged With Felony Tax Evasion

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been charged with nine unrelated counts of felony tax evasion, as has his wife, Kellie May, NPR News reported.

On Wednesday, the Washington County (Minnesota) prosecutor’s office announced that the Chauvins failed to file taxes in some years, and under-reported their income in others, between 2014 and 2019, by $464,433. Included in that figure was $95,000 Derek purportedly earned through off-duty security work. During this period, Chauvin worked at El Nuevo Rodeo Club along with Floyd, whom he would later be accused of murdering.

Kellie May is also accused of working various side jobs without reporting the income from them.

According to WCCO-TV, not long after Chauvin was taken to jail in connection with Floyd’s death, the Minnesota Department of Revenue began looking into the couple’s taxes after receiving a tip.

“They’re accused of not filing tax returns from the years of 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Chauvins did file returns in 2014 and 2015, but severely under-reported the income in those returns,” Assistant County Attorney Scott Haldeman said.

Haldeman also added that when Kellie May learned that she was being investigated, she hastily tried to file income taxes for the years they allegedly didn’t file. Even so, she sill allegedly failed to report her side income. Halderman says that, to him, this indicates that the couple’s alleged failure to file was a “willful act.”

In developing their case, investigators searched the couple’s home, looked at bank records, and interviewed employers.

Further, during a recorded phone call between Kelly and Derek from the jail where he’s being held, she purportedly referenced their alleged failure to file taxes.

“I mean us for not doing [taxes] for years,” she reportedly said.

If convicted, Derek and Kellie May could each be facing up to five years in prison, and a $10,000 fine, on each of the nine counts. Further, with added interest, they would owe $37,868 in back taxes.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, in a press release, said that the law applies equally to everybody.

“Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law,” he said.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, not long after Derek was charged with Floyd’s murder and taken to jail, Kellie May filed for divorce. In her filling, she said that the “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship was to blame for ending their 10-year marriage.