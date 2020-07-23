Ryan Seacrest Shows Off A New Look On ‘Live’ And Fans Have A Lot To Say

Ryan's looked a little different as 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' continues to air from home.

Ryan Seacrest showed off a bit of a new look on today’s (July 23) episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan — and fans of the long time American Idol host had a whole lot to say about it. The TV personality looked a little different than viewers were used to during the latest instalment of the ABC morning talkshow as he showed off his more casual and rugged appearance while he chatted to co-host Kelly Ripa.

Ryan appeared to ditch the razor as he showed off his unshaven face with salt and pepper stubble growing though. His hair, which is usually a little shorter and slicked back with gel, also looked a little more unkempt.

Shortly after the pair suffered an awkward technical issue earlier this month, Ryan paired his unpolished look with a more casual ensemble, which was made up of a gray t-shirt under a beige collared shirt with poppers.

The usually pretty dapper star appeared to make the most of continuing to film episodes of the talk show from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as he dressed down.

After the show’s official Instagram account shared the first part of the show to social media, plenty of fans took to the comments section to point out the TV star’s more “rugged” look.

“You look especially handsome and rugged today. Wowza!” one fan commented with a number of different fire-related emoji.

As the twosome discussed virtual dating during the segment, another Instagram user quipped, “It looks like [Ryan’s] date is still going from last night LOL.”

Another expressed their concern for the star after seeing him look a little more unkempt than usual. They commented, “I love watching your show – but – Ryan – are you okay? You are looking tougher every day! This must be taking a toll on you. Hope everything is good.”

“Ryan you look alot like Nate Berkus today!! Love the look,” another fan said.

Ryan and Kelly addressed the already lengthy period of time they’ve been away from one another and staying at home during the start of the episode, as they chatted about how it’s been four months since they were last in the same room. The latter originally filmed episodes from the Caribbean, but recently returned to the U.S., while the former has been doing remote episodes from his house in California.

The latest comments about the host came shortly after he caused quite a stir on the morning series last month when he completely tumbled over while on a video chat with his co-host as he attempted to do a handstand walk. Ryan crashed into some of his home decor, shattering a large candle and an ornament.