‘Big Brother: All Stars’ Confirmed, Julie Chen Announces Premiere Date For Long-Overdue Season 22

Past players will compete on the CBS reality show as it marks its 20th anniversary this season.

Big Brother fans are rejoicing over the news that the long-awaited 22nd season has finally been confirmed.

Days after a rumored partial cast list for the long-running reality show online, host Julie Chen Moonves shared the premiere date and the confirmation that past players will indeed return to the Big Brother house.

In a series of colorful posts on her Instagram page, the longtime CBS host, who has helmed the U.S. edition of Big Brother since its inception in 2000, spelled out the message “All STARS MAKE THE GAME.” Julie then posted a final message with the blue and white Big Brother: All-Stars logo and the premiere date of August 5.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans couldn’t contain their excitement that Big Brother 22 will now happen, despite major delays due to the coronavirus health pandemic. Big Brother typically premieres in late June and runs to late September.

“FINALLY!” several commenters wrote.

“So excited!!! 2020 isn’t THAT bad anymore!!! ” another added.

“Omg yaaaaay!!!” a third viewer chimed in. “I was so upset that they weren’t doing it this year. I’ve watched it every season from the beginning. I’m so excited! One happy fan right here!!”

Others expressed hope that contestants who cross the line will be immediately taken out of the game by producers.

“Please Julie, evict any ALL-Stars when they say racist or inappropriate remarks,” one viewer wrote. “We are all exhausted by what’s happening in our country right now. Thank you.”

The official Big Brother Instagram page also shared the announcement, seen here, with the caption, “The stars have aligned. New Season of #BB22 August 5th.”

The upcoming all-stars edition is not a total surprise to fans. Earlier this week, CBS’ online store temporarily featured Big Brother all-stars themed gear. Eagle-eyed superfans spotted the merch before the premature listings were promptly taken off the site.

In addition, Julie has long rallied for the return of past players, and the COVID-19 crisis put a wrench in on-site auditions for new contestants for the show. 2020 also marks Big Brother’s 20th anniversary, so if ever the stars were aligned for an all-stars round, it is now.

Monty Brinton / CBS

As for who will be on the show, that will likely be the next announcement, once a two-week quarantine period and COVID-19 testing are completed. Rumored players include past winners Nicole Franzel and Josh Martinez as well as fan-favorites Tyler Crispen and Janelle Pierzina. None of the rumored returning Big Brother veterans have been confirmed by the network.