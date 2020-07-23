‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Irate Wyatt Roasts Sally After Finding Secret Note On Her Leg

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 24 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will lose it with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He will finally see her for who she is and blast her as he realizes that she’s been playing him for a fool all along, per Soap Central.

Flo’s Secret Message

Sally tells Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz), she wants to ensure that Wyatt would never leave her. She will, therefore, try the oldest trick in the book and try to get pregnant by him.

Flo, however, comes up with a scheme of her own. She grabs the designer’s ankle when she passes by and the redhead is knocked unconscious when she falls. Flo then quickly scribbles a secret message on her leg before she wakes up.

The redhead leaves for the beach house after checking her ovulation app and making sure that the time to conceive a baby is perfect.

Sean Smith / CBS

A Seduction Leads To A Fall

Ironically, Sally’s seduction routine leads to her fall. She wants to make love to Wyatt and plans on making him feel guilty by using her fake terminal illness to her advantage. She believes that he won’t refuse her if she tells him that it’s her final wish.

The Bold and the Beautiful hints that the gingher-haired designer begins seducing Wyatt and things may even get hot and heavy before he catches a glimpse of Flo’s handwriting on Sally’s leg.

Wyatt grabs her thigh and reads the hidden note that his girlfriend has planted for him to see. He is horrified as he draws specific conclusions from the message.

Sean Smith / CBS

Wyatt Loses It

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that Wyatt will roast the redhead as he realizes that she has Flo captive. He now knows that the designer was not at the doctor and probably left the walker because she does not need it.

As Wyatt starts realizing that his ex is not terminally ill, he thinks back to Flo’s warning. She had suspected that Sally was faking her illness and that she was just pretending to be sick to gain Wyatt’s sympathy. He feels like a fool for falling for her scheme and wishes that he never took her into his house in the first place.

Wyatt will demand answers as he asks his ex for his girlfriend’s location. But Sally may still pretend that she’s ill and doesn’t want to tell him where Flo is. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will find Flo at Sally’s apartment and that they will have a heartfelt reunion.