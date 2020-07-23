‘Dragon Super’ Chapter 62 Drops Major Hint On Highly-Anticipated Faceoff Between Moro And Merus

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super manga, which is titled “Edge of Defeat,” featured the continuation of the battle between Planet-Eater Moro and the Earth’s warriors. Despite having the obvious advantage in terms of numbers, Son Goku, Vegeta, Son Gohan, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, and Jaco were still unable to completely defeat Moro, who had a major transformation after devouring his subordinate Seven-Three. Luckily, before Moro absorbed all of their energies and destroyed the planet, a surprising reinforcement showed up to save the Earth’s warriors.

Dragon Ball Chapter 62 featured the return of Merus on Earth. Despite being warned by his older brother, Universe 7 Angel Whis, about meddling with mortals, it seems like Merus couldn’t help himself but get involved with Earth’s battle against Moro. In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, the trainee angel appeared while the Earth’s god, Dende, was trying to enter the barrier created by the evil wizard.

Dende decided to go to the location of the battle so he could heal his badly-wounded comrades. However, after hearing Dende’s conversation with Piccolo, Moro immediately created a barrier to prevent him from executing his plan. The Earth’s god started to feel hopeless about their current situation, but Merus showed up in front of him and allowed him to pass through the barrier.

After helping Dende, the trainee angel quickly headed to Moro’s location. Merus came in perfect time when Moro was about to kill Jaco. To protect himself, Jaco fired his gun at Moro. However, it wasn’t his attack that successfully damaged the evil wizards but Merus’. While wearing the uniform of the Galactic Patrol, Merus also used a gun to attack the enemy.

However, to make sure that his attack would take effect, Merus coated his shot with his own energy. The evil wizard noticed what the former No. 1 Galactic Patrolman did. He also realized that Merus has another identity aside from being a member of the Galactic Patrol. The trainee angel just smirked at him and looked ready to engage in a one-on-one battle.

With Merus now fighting for their side, the Earth’s warriors have now a better chance of beating Moro. The evil wizard may have gotten a new body and all the techniques Seven-Three stole, but he still doesn’t stand a chance against an Angel, who is proven to be significantly stronger than the God of Destruction. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 63 is expected to feature Merus’ fight against Moro. It will also reveal how the trainee angel managed to convince Whis to allow him to return to Earth and help Son Goku’s group.