Rachel Cook Flaunts Glittery Cleavage In Powder Blue Bikini

Rachel Cook is known for rocking some of the hottest bikinis on the planet. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to go back to her roots by showing off her killer curves in another sexy suit. The bombshell post was added to her page on July 22, and her 2.8 million fans have been drooling over it.

The sexy new image captured the model posed outdoors. She stood under a straw hut that gave off major tiki vibes while a gray lounge chair appeared at her back. A stretch of the beach and a glimmer of water was able to be seen in the shot as well as a covering of greenery on the opposite side.

The model’s right hand was cropped out of the frame, and she appeared to be using it to snap the photo. Rachel tucked the opposite hand near her chest and shot an alluring stare into the camera. She cocked her head to the side, and her pink lips were parted ever so slightly.

Rachel rocked a sexy bikini top that boasted a powder blue hue that popped perfectly against her bronzed skin. The piece had tiny, triangular cups that were spaced far apart and showed off her ample bust for the camera. The suit’s thin straps were worn over her sculpted shoulders and arms, and her collar was covered with a glittery lotion that provided just the right amount of sparkle.

The photo was cropped below Rachel’s chest, but her fans seemed pleased with the view that they received. She rocked a matching, blue headband in her hair, and her bangs swept across her forehead. She styled her blond-dyed locks down, and a few loose pieces were picked up by the gentle breeze.

In the caption of the photo, the model plugged her other Instagram page, Rachel Cook Moves, where she shares how to make moves physically, spiritually, and mentally. The page has already amassed over 7,000 followers, and Rachel hopes that it continues to trend upward.

In its short time live, Rachel’s upload has amassed over 91,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Most wished her well in her new endeavor while a few more chimed in on her incredible body.

“Rachel I think you have such a beautiful eyes are verHypnotic,” one follower complimented with a few flame emoji.

“All the blues matches your eyes,” another social media user pointed out.

“Awesome! Love the hair too!” a third follower gushed with a single red heart emoji.

“Your hair is growing back nicely! Looks great,” one more chimed in.