Taylor Swift Will Release Her Eighth Studio Album ‘Folklore’ At Midnight

Pop superstar Taylor Swift surprised fans and followers when the singer announced that she would be releasing new music on Twitter Thursday. The singer-songwriter will release her eighth studio album titled, folklore at midnight. Fans are thrilled about the news.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen.” Swift wrote.

The “Shake It Off” singer then announced her new album, which is her first in over a year. Folklore will include all original songs. Swift shared that she put a lot into the new music as she “poured all” of her “whims, dreams, fears, musings,” into it the experience.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The superstar recorded the entire collection in isolation but was still able to collaborate with others, including some “musical heroes.” Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff all worked with the star in various ways. Laura Sisk and Jon Low engineered folklore. The latter also mixed the music along with Serban Ghenea.

The artist also released a copy of the album cover, which was shot by photographer Beth Garrabrant. In the black and white photo, Swift, wearing a long coat, appeared small against a backdrop of tall trees. The artist is pensively looking up slightly towards the sky.

Swift admitted that in the past, she might have thought too much about what the right time to release new tunes were. However, the current climate has the artist seeing things differently.

“The times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world.”

The singer signed her note with love to her fans, who went crazy over the news. The tweet received over 340,000 likes and almost 200,000 comments and retweets in a short time from Swift’s massive following.

“OMG the good news we didn’t know we needed,” one fan wrote.

“OMG I CAN’T BREATHE!!! THIS IS ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL!!! I CAN’T WAIT TO WELCOME THESE NEW SONGS INTO MY LIFE AND HEART,” another follower enthusiastically wrote.

