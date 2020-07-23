Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Sculpted Abs In Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, to post a new workout that targeted her abs.

The model showed off her sculpted midsection with a white sports bra that featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline. The top left plenty of skin exposed on her upper body, drawing the eye to her muscular arms, shoulders, and back. She paired the top with pink leggings that rose to just under her belly button and extended to her ankles. The leggings clung to Sophie’s long, lean legs and emphasized her pert booty.

To complete the outfit, Sophie wore a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a pink exercise watch. She pulled her blond hair up into a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face while she worked out.

The ab workout took place at a gym in The Netherlands, which Sophie tagged using the geolocation feature of the social media site. She demonstrated four exercises that her followers could try out and wrote in the caption of the post that no equipment was required, giving trainees the freedom to complete the routine wherever they wanted. The exercises could also be performed separately or as a circuit.

Sophie began the first video with side plank knee-to-elbows. This move was carried out from the floor where the fitness trainer supported her weight on one extended arm and leg. She brought the other arm and leg to meet in the middle, performing a side crunch to work her obliques. The second video clip showed the V-up variation. She sat on a black bench with her upper body inclined at an angle and her legs pressed together in front of her. She then brought her legs up toward her chest while leaning forward at the same time.

The third move was the reverse crunch, also carried out from the bench. Instead of moving her upper half toward her knees, as is common in a regular crunch, Sophie brought her knees up into her chest. The final exercise in the circuit was plank dips. Positioning her body in a plank, the fitness trainer dipped one hip to the floor and then switched sides.

In the caption, Sophie provided extra details for the exercises, writing the number of sets and reps that should be completed for each.

The post earned over 30,000 likes and close to 250 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.