‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Pregnancy Kicks ‘The Best Feeling Ever’

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold calls pregnancy kicks “the best feeling ever.” In two recent Instagram photos, the young woman looked blissful as she cradled her belly. The first-time mom-to-be was seated on a sofa, and in an accompanying caption to the image, she spoke of all the things she loved about carrying her daughter.

The professional dancer said she feels the baby moving inside her belly all the time. She is currently 24 weeks pregnant. Her husband is her high school sweetheart, Samuel Cusick.

Lindsay looked glorious in a peach-colored floral-print dress. The garment was loose fitting and flowed down over her body in a longer length, although it was uncertain as to how long the fit truly was as the television star was seated in the pic with legs crossed.

Sleeves that flared out from her forearms and a tie at the neckline added to the overall ethereal feel of the garment. Lindsay appeared tan and glowing in the photo sequence, the result of some time spent with her family enjoying outdoor activities such as hikes in Zion National Park and Lake Powell, both located in her home state of Utah.

In the pic, Lindsay sat on a small settee in a common area of her home in between two stairwells. The room was full of bright, natural light and a perfect place to take a photo. The area was decorated with an array of colorful pillows, the only hue in an area that was dominated by gray walls and white trim.

Her blond hair has grown even longer and lusher throughout her pregnancy. It hung down long and wavy over her shoulders and down her back.

Several of the young woman’s Dancing with the Stars’ fellow pros also chimed in on their own experiences.

“It’s the best feeling and then you get to hold them in your arms. It’s even better,” said Kym Johnson Herjavec, mother to twins Haven and Hudson with husband Robert Herjavec.

“It’s the best! And it will get even better once she’s in your hands,” explained Anna Trebunskaya, who has one daughter Amalya with partner Nevan Millan. She also has one son, Kaspyan, with ex-husband and former DWTS pro Jonathan Roberts.

Fans of the dancer also chimed in regarding the post.

“So happy for you! You’re gorgeous and glowing!!” said one follower.

“It is one of the most wonderful moments in life! Enjoy it,” stated a second fan.