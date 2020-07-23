Hilde Osland Exposes Her Undergarments In A Sheer Crop Top That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.6 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she wore a sheer crop top that left little of her lacy bra to the imagination.

The background of the crop top was a pastel blue hue, and the shade not only highlighted Osland’s bronzed tan but also drew attention to her stunning eye color. Covering the top was a pattern that consisted of multicolored monarch butterflies. The black outlines added some contrast to the otherwise bright shot, and the different shades of their wings — which included red, orange, green, and pink — added even more color to the ensemble.

The garment also featured a trendy crew neckline and short sleeves so that the model could show off her toned upper arms.

The material was made from a sheer fabric that left little of her décolletage and torso to the imagination. Underneath, Osland wore a yellow bra. It was a classic full cup style, with underwire support and full lace over the cups.

Osland appeared to be wearing matching bottoms, as a hint of yellow straps could be seen around her hips, though it is not completely clear as the photo cut off.

The Norwegian-born beauty accessorized with a gold choker that featured charms that spelled out her name. She also opted for matching hoop earrings.

Her hair was styled into a voluminous bombshell blow-out. Osland opted for a deep side-swept part, and her blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist.

Osland posted two pictures in full. In the first, she looked straight at the camera, giving fans a view of her ensemble and her enviable curves. The second was a close up of the Instagram star, as she teasingly tilted her head while offering followers a smoldering look.

Fans went wild over the new double-pic update, and quickly awarded the post over 17,000 likes and more than 340 comments in under 20 minutes.

“You are so stunningly beautiful,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“How is it possible for you to step out of my dreams,” teased a second, including a plethora of emoji including the fire symbol and several pink hearts.

“It really is ridiculous how hot you are!!” exclaimed a third.

“My daily dose of goodness,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face.

This is far from the first time that the Australian-based beauty has wowed fans this week. In fact, she recently dropped jaws after playfully tugging at her bikini bottoms, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.