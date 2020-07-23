Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has Strict Rules About Filming Kanye West For ‘KUWTK’ During Bipolar Episode

Will Kanye's recent behavior be featured on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'?

Kim Kardashian has reportedly laid down some strict rules when it comes to filming her husband Kanye West for the family’s long-running E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians — in that she’s not allowing any of his recent troubling behavior to be captured on film as he deals with his mental health issues. According to a new report, despite the famous family laying out almost their entire lives for their fans for more than a decade, Kim made the decision that she doesn’t want any of her husband’s recent struggles with his bipolar disorder to be featured on the series.

Amid rampant reports the couple could be heading for divorce, a source alleged to TMZ that Kim “made the decision none of it would be used as a storyline” after production on KUWTK Season 18 recently picked up again in the wake of the filming shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the insider, Kim is taking “her husband’s mental health very seriously” and has no interest in exploiting it for the show, which has documented some of her and her famous family members’, including Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, biggest and most intimate moments over the years.

“Some things are off the table, and this is one of them,” the site reported.

TMZ also claimed that Kim is currently doing everything she can to protect their young children from what’s going on with their dad. She and the “Gold Digger” rapper share four kids together, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 1-year-old Psalm.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Kim told production staff on the long-running reality series “not to profile any of [the children] during this ordeal because she wants them to avoid seeing it down the road,” though the insider added that there is still a chance Kanye’s recent behavior could potentially be discussed further down the line.

But while his difficult time won’t be featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians soon, it’s being reported that the Kardashian and Jenner clan are still filming as the rapper continues to hit the headlines but are instead “focusing on other storylines right now.”

The star has had fans concerned in recent days after he posted a flurry of bizarre messages to Twitter and also made some emotional confessions, which included an outburst about how he and Kim allegedly considered aborting their eldest daughter, during a campaign rally in South Carolina after deciding to run for President of the United States.

The latest claims that Kim has decided not to feature Kanye on the show right now came shortly after she took to Instagram stories to break her silence with a lengthy statement that encouraged people to be a little more understanding when discussing his recent outbursts.