Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Spectacular Shape In White Swimsuit For New Video

Chrissy Teigen showed off her spectacular shape in a white swimsuit in a new clip uploaded to Instagram. The mother of two children with husband John Legend – Luna and Miles – appeared ageless in the post. She spilled details of why she was all glammed up in the caption of the share. Her flawless look reportedly had to do with a new project John was working on, and for it, the duo was reunited with some old pals.

Chrissy stated in the caption that the couple was working once again with the “All of Me” crew. The tune, which helped catapult John to the top of the charts in 2013, was an ode to Chrissy and featured on the smash album Love in the Future. The tune’s music video was shot in Italy shortly before the couple tied the knot that same year and ended with footage from Chrissy and John’s wedding ceremony.

Chrissy asked her followers to guess which song from the album Bigger Love the new music video would accompany. In an interview with USA Today, John said the release was inspired by Chrissy and the duo’s children. He noted the couple’s relationship has been “strong and robust.”

“A lot of these songs are about celebrating love, remembering moments you may miss right now.”

In the clip, which likely was taken on set, Chrissy moved the camera back and forth on her face and body. She did not speak. Instead, she gave a model stare at the camera as she played with her hair and moved her face to the right and left.

She looked stunning in the share, which showed off blond highlighted tresses worn long, loose and wavy. Her face had a glow about it, likely from the expert application of makeup. She wore long, dangling earrings that brushed her shoulders as she sat atop what appeared to be a multitude of pillows.

John was so inspired by his wife’s look in the upload he said in the comments section, “I’m in love with you.”

Fans of the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model were also quite appreciative of her overall look in the video clip.

“Wow amazing gorgeous gorgeous beautiful beautiful,” stated one Instagram follower.

“What a beautiful woman, inside and out!” remarked a second fan.

“Your skin is literally perfect ugh going to cry into the mirror now lol,” joked a third social media user.

“Hair like a lioness, you are so wonderful. You are lovely, strong, talented and a woman to admire,” stated a fourth follower.