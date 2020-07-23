Fitness Coach Lauren Drain Opts To Go Topless While Posing On A Bar Stool In Racy New Post

Lauren Drain showed off her fit physique in a racy post that got her 3.8 million fans buzzing. The NSFW photo was shared on her page on July 22, and it saw the model totally topless.

In the sizzling new snapshot, Drain posed indoors on a silver barstool with a black-cushioned top. The chair was positioned in the front of a large window that overlooked a small balcony and a few storefronts. Drain leaned her back against the chair’s backrest and stretched her feet out in front, resting them on a concrete window sill. The ground had a checkered pattern with black and gray tiles.

The fitness coach gazed out the window, and the image captured her from a side-profile angle. Drain opted for a racy look that left virtually nothing to the imagination of her adoring fans. On her upper half, she ditched her top entirely and used her arm to cover what was necessary to meet Instagram’s nudity guidelines while still teasing a glimpse of cleavage. She bent her opposite arm at her elbow and showed off her sculpted bicep in the process. The skin-baring look showed off Drain’s six-pack abs, which also boasted an allover glow.

On her bottom half, Drain sported a pair of tiny black panties with thick straps that were worn in the middle of her hips. The garment’s cheeky style left her toned legs on display for the camera. Drain opted to go barefoot for the photo op. She added a ring to her pink-manicured nails and kept the rest of her look sexy and casual.

The model styled her long, blond tresses messily. A few pieces of hair were touseled near her cheek while the majority of her mane tumbled over her back. In the caption of the post, the social media influencer shared that she only has 31 spots left in her challenge, and it kicks off this coming Sunday. The model grabbed her fans’ attention by adding a monkey emoji to the end of her words.

It comes as no surprise that the image has amassed over 24,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most commented on the update to let her know that she looks fantastic while countless others asked questions about her program.

“Gorgeous and sexy, you body looks amazing,” one follower commented with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Amazing physique and a stunning lady,” a second social media user added.

“Nice 6 pack excellent body honey,” another follower chimed in.

“This is not at all sexy n fit, its totly sexiest n finest, love n respect from India,” a fourth chimed in.