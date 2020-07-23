Demi Lovato Engaged, Shares Series Of Sweet Instagram Snaps & Shows Off Her Ring

Pop star Demi Lovato stunned her 88.5 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she revealed that she had gotten engaged to her partner, actor and singer Max Ehrich.

As she mentioned in the caption, Demi’s friend Angelo Kritikos, a photographer, was hiding on the beach and ready to capture the special moment, so she had several adorable snaps to share with her audience.

Max wore an all-black ensemble that consisted of a pair of pants and a simple, snug t-shirt, while Demi rocked a romantic white dress. Her dress had long sleeves and a bit of volume on the upper arms, and the fabric draped over her upper body. The lower portion of the garment was more figure-hugging, and stretched over her curves to fit her like a glove.

The duo were on a beach with no one else visible on the sand, and the waves lapped at the shore as the sun cast a gorgeous glow over the entire scene. The first picture captured a sweet instant between the couple, as they smoked at one another while their noses touched. Demi’s brunette locks tumbled down her back, and she placed one hand on his upper arm, showing off her vibrant red nails and the engagement ring she had just received.

The duo exchanged a kiss in the second snap, and in the third, Demi flaunted her incredible ring in a close-up shot.

She also included two artistic black-and-white snaps that captured the celebratory atmosphere, and she appeared to be unable to stop smiling from ear to ear.

Demi paired the series of shots with a long, heartfelt caption that discussed her childhood, her relationship with her partner, and how he has impacted her life. He shared a series of snaps documenting the moment on his own Instagram page as well, with his own adorable caption.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the momentous update, and the post received over 3.9 million likes within just six hours. It also racked up 68, 582 comments from her eager fans.

“Demi… this love, the man who will always have your back with unconditional love. You deserve all the joy in the world. So happy for you. Truly,” one fan wrote.

“You two your love is the stuff of magic,” another fan added.

Countless fans as well as several celebrities took to the comments section to share their congratulations with the pop star.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a sweet picture capturing a happy moment between herself and Max.

“Thank you for making me the happiest,” she wrote in the caption of the post.