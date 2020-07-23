‘Big Brother’ Fans Tell Julie Chen To Spill The Tea As She Teases Season 22 With Buzzy Instagram Post

The longtime host of the CBS reality show posted a cryptic teaser that left fans buzzing.

Big Brother fans are reacting to a cryptic Instagram post shared by host Julie Chen Moonves.

Horus after a rumored partial cast list leaked online, Julie shared a “buzzy” clip to her social media page. In response, fans demanded more information on the upcoming 22nd season of the CBS reality show, which has been severely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie shared a video of a cup of tea in a ceramic mug adorned with bumblebees all over it. The cup appeared to be set on a table outdoors as the camera panned around it. In the background, the Taylor Swift song “22” played. The song can be do found on Swift’s fourth studio album, Red, which was released in 2012. Julie did not include a caption.

The post was Julie’s first Big Brother-related tease since March when she posted a casting call announcement.

In comments to the post, fans and past Big Brother contestants freaked out over the mini tease that something is brewing in the Big Brother house.

“I know I was on the show but I’m still a superfan and this is making me freak out!!!! #22!” wrote Big Brother 21 contestant, Tommy Bracco.

“IDK ABOUT YOU. BUT IM FEEEELIN 22,” added fellow Big Brother alum, Kaitlyn Herman.

But others just wanted Julie to spill news on the cast list or at least the premiere date. The 22nd season has been rumored to be an all-stars season, but that has not yet been confirmed by CBS and a start date has yet to be announced.

“Leak the cast list now,” one fan wrote,

“Spill the Tea Julie! I can’t wait for BB22. What is summer w/o BB!?” another added.

“Don’t be shy leak the release date Julie,” a third Big Brother fan chimed in.

“Give me some BB news!! Pretty please,” another added.

Several others told Julie not to “play with us” like that.

Julie is known for her cryptic teasers, but this is the first sign in months that Big Brother 22 might actually be coming soon. The recent reports teased that two weeks of quarantining and coronavirus testing must first take place for the all-star cast, which may include past winners Josh Martinez, Nicole Franzel, Ian Terry, and Hayden Moss as well as several former runner-ups and other veteran players from the series’ first 21 seasons.

Big Brother debuted in July 2000 and is set to mark its 20th anniversary this year. The reality show is CBS’ top-rated summer series, per The Hollywood Reporter, and is regarded as one of the top five summer shows on any broadcast network.