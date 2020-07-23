Alexis Ren Shows Off Hourglass Figure, Tries On Different Looks In Instagram Slideshow

Alexis Ren showed off her hourglass figure as she tried on many different outfits in a new Instagram slideshow. The model and former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared the pics with her social media followers. In the caption of the share, Alexis seemed wistful, longing for her Los Angeles hometown and family. She did not state where she currently resided and what made her miss home so much.

In the slideshow of 10 images, the 23-year-old posed in a variety of manners and wore outfits that either had her body completely covered or barely clothed at all.

The model, who currently has 13.8 million Instagram followers, used her feed to display her style. Beginning with the first snap, Alexis sat in a chair wearing a flesh-colored bodysuit and pointed shoes. She displayed her long legs as she held them close to her body.

In the second pic, Alexis photographed her reflection in a mirror, wearing a stunning red dress that hugged her body. The outfit had straps that reached around her neckline and fell into a calf-length. She rocked white sneakers for a fun fashion twist as she held her black dog alongside her.

The third photo was a bust shot of the model, looking happy and content as she displayed fashion that had a cool California vibe. She modeled a sweet, floral tank top with thin straps and bow detail.

In subsequent photos, Alexis was wearing a crop top and black pants, a gray, asymmetrical tank top and matching sweats, and one close-up shot where her head was cradled in both hands. Her eyes were cast upward, and she had a huge smile on her face.

Sandwiched in-between the fashion photos were two images where Alexis was topless, but her nudity was covered by the back of a wooden chair. She wore jeans in the pics. The young woman playfully held her hands in her hair and smiled in one shot. In the second, her hair was tousled, and she stuck her tongue out.

Several celebrity friends stated how much they missed her, including actor and fellow Dancing with the Stars pal Milo Manheim and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Fans went wild for the new snaps.

“I’m proud of you for making the most of your time away,” said one follower, citing several projects the young woman has featured on Instagram, including a fitness website and new music.

“You are the cutest lil angel,” stated a second fan.

“Please never stop smiling,” remarked a third follower.