Ariana Biermann Poses In A Sheer White Lace Crop Top In Sultry Photos

Kim Zolciak's daughter rocked a see-through crop top in her latest Instagram update.

Don’t Be Tardy star Ariana Biermann wowed fans on social media this week as she treated her Instagram followers to a new update that showed her as she rocked a sheer lace crop top. The 18-year-old former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star seriously sizzled in the upload, which was posted to her account on July 22, as she posed for the camera in front of the ocean in the see-through number and a pair of jeans.

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and younger sister of Brielle Biermann rocked the floral lace strapless number with what appeared to be a black bandeau top that could be seen underneath to protect her modesty. She also proudly revealed plenty of skin as she showed off her flat tummy, slim waist, and her toned arms.

The reality star — who slipped into a two-piece to show off her boyfriend Aaron Scott in another stunning Instagram post earlier this week — paired the sheer look with figure-hugging high-waisted gray jeans that showed off her tiny middle and buttoned over her navel.

In the first snap, Ariana looked off to her left as she placed her right hand on her long, dark hair, which was wavy and stretched all the way down to her waist. She also accessorized with two large scrunchies on her wrist and a large white bag that hung over her bare left shoulder.

The second snap in the new upload was a little more zoomed out to give her 624,000 followers a better look at the teenager’s fit body as she stood on what appeared to be a balcony with the beach behind her. In that picture, Ariana looked directly at the camera as she struck a sultry pose and gave fans a look at her seriously long, manicured nails.

Ariana’s friends and fans were clearly pretty impressed, as the comments section of the upload attracted plenty of praise.

“Idk which is better u or the view,” one person commented with a heart eye and red heart emoji.

“Ur seriously such a bad b***h I can’t deal love u,” another fan said.

The upload also caught the attention of two of Ariana’s most famous family members, as her sister Brielle asked in the comments section, “Can I be you please?”

Her mom also approved, as Kim publicly told her daughter via the social media site that she was “obsessed.”

The post has received over 21,600 likes and came shortly after Kim posted a sweet snap of the Zolciak/Biermann gang in their swimwear last week as they splashed around in the ocean together during a sunny family vacation.