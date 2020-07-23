Prince Harry Is ‘Less Intelligent’ Than Meghan Markle & Is ‘Desperate To Please Her,’ Says Royal Author

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell made a sensational claim to new! magazine that Prince Harry is “less intelligent” than his wife, Meghan Markle, and that “he’s desperate to please [her],” reported The Daily Mail.

The British writer recently published a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, entitled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, and has given a number of interviews since its release. The controversial book follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey as a couple and includes insider insights from people who have been involved in their lives. The couple currently lives in L.A. with their one-year-old son Archie.

During the interview with the magazine, Campbell stated that despite the couple’s strong relationship, Meghan wears the pants and Harry goes along with whatever she says because he is “besotted with her.”

“In my opinion, Harry is a much less intelligent character than Meghan is. And I think he’s so desperate to please her and go along with whatever she says, no matter how ill-conceived it is. He is that besotted with her.”

Campbell went on to comment that she believes Harry’s wife is in control and “is as dominating, charming and captivating a personality as Princess Diana was in her marriage.” The author added that she believes Meghan’s ambition has always been to outshine Princess Diana. In 1992, the 70-year-old writer wrote the biography, Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows, which went on to become a best seller.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Campbell also stated that the former Suits actress’s fame in L.A. won’t amount to what she thinks it will. She believes Meghan has missed out on the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the British royal family.

In past interviews, Campbell has stated that she thinks the Duke and Duchess’s move to L.A. is politically motivated.

“I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President. I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her.”

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that in Campbell’s book, she calls Harry “pathetic” for allowing Meghan to interfere with many of his lifelong friendships. Campbell says that tensions began between the royals around the time that Harry and Meghan were planning their wedding. The British socialite refers to Meghan as an opportunist and says she knew in advance that she would set out on commercial ventures, which royalty strictly forbids. However, Campbell doesn’t believe Harry would ever leave his wife.