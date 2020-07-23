WWE Rumors: Latest Update On Kairi Sane’s Status With Company, Per ‘Fightful Select’

A new report has revealed more details on Kairi Sane’s future with WWE, days after it was written that she looks to have finished up with the company following what might have been one of her final matches on Monday Night Raw.

Citing a subscriber-only article from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Sane is expected to make an appearance on the July 27 episode of Raw, which was taped in advance on Monday. This week’s tapings also covered the July 20 episode, where Sane defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match.

While it isn’t clear what can be expected from Sane on the next installment of the red brand’s flagship show, Sapp wrote that WWE has “made a big effort to retain” the Japanese superstar. He added that the promotion also “pitched several ideas” to ensure that she remains on its payroll and prevent her from possibly signing with rival companies. Previously, it had been reported that Sane’s plan is to return to her home country so she could spend more time with her husband, with the possibility that she may wrestle one more year in Japan before retiring from in-ring competition.

In addition, the Fightful Select report provided information on some of the ideas that were offered, including a potential role as a company ambassador to Japan or a trainer. This echoes a previous rumor from the publication, which suggested that the 31-year-old was having trouble with her “complicated” role and a possible switch to non-wrestling duties as a WWE ambassador in her home country.

At the moment, Sane is playing a supporting part in the ongoing Raw Women’s Championship feud between reigning champion Asuka and Sasha Banks. As noted by Bleacher Report earlier this week, the two are set to have a rematch for the title next Monday, in the aftermath of the controversial finish to their encounter last Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The publication hinted that Sane is likely to be in Asuka’s corner, with Bayley continuing to support Banks in a similar role.

Prior to the new update, reports had suggested that Sane would be written off television through an onscreen attack from another member of the red brand’s women’s roster. According to an earlier story from WrestlingNews.co, Natalya was supposed to carry out the attack before she was sent home for a few weeks, but it now appears that Shayna Baszler might be given this part instead.