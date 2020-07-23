Blake Shelton Admits He And Gwen Stefani Are An ‘Unlikely Match’

Blake got pretty candid about his unlikely romance with his fellow 'The Voice' coach in a new interview.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprised many fans when they went public with their romance almost five years ago, and now even the country star himself has admitted that he knows he and his fellow The Voice coach make a pretty “unlikely match.” The singer made the confession in a new interview published this week, where he revealed that although people may not put himself and the “Used To Love You” singer together, they’re still loving life together and going strong.

“An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she’s a great human being,” the country star explained in a new interview with People, in which he described the mom of three as being “the most understanding” and “kind-hearted person” he’s ever met.

“I learn something from her every day,” he added.

Blake then went on to call being locked down with Gwen at his Oklahoma ranch during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “a real gift” as he shared that, despite their differences on the surface and the fact that they’re two of the biggest stars on the planet, they’re just like any other couple.

“We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family,” he shared of how they’ve spent the last few months together, shortly after the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s former husband Gavin Rossdale got pretty candid about their 2016 divorce in an interview last week.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Blake also opened up about what fans can expect from the music video for their upcoming fourth duet, titled “Happy Anywhere.” He explained that the music video will show exactly what he and his girlfriend have done in quarantine as he shared that there was a camera recording them “every day.”

“We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family… just a day in life!” he said of the upcoming video.

Blake also told the outlet that he and his girlfriend actually recorded their latest release before their previous duet “Nobody But You” but were just waiting for the right time to release it into the world, which he thinks is right now.

“We’re all still socially distancing, so there’s no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn’t matter where in the world you are — as long as you’re with them, you’re happy,” he explained.

As well as dropping another duet this Friday, July 24, Gwen and Blake will soon reunite on the small screen together when the former returns as a coach on The Voice after Nick Jonas took over her seat for the most recent installment. The loved-up couple will sit alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on Season 19, which is expected to debut on NBC this Fall.