Melissa Gorga Stuns Fans With A Return To Her Roots: ‘Brunette Power Baby’

Melissa Gorga stunned her fans with a return to her roots. She stated “brunette power baby” in the caption of a new Instagram share as she showed off a brown hairstyle in three new photos. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed for the photos where her updated tresses could be seen from root to tip. Fans went wild for the change and liked the image over 77,200 times.

Melissa stood inside for the photos, which depicted the mother-of-three and wife of Joe Gorga in different poses. Her long locks, which had been highlighted with blond streaks for quite some time, were now all one hue. Parted in the middle and styled in waves that framed her face, the reality star looked younger than her 41 years. Melissa’s length did not appear to have been cut as it still fell long over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption of the photo, Melissa said she had returned to her Italian and Jersey Girl past via this big change. Back in 2014, Melissa had dark hair so while this may be a big shock for newer viewers of the hit Bravo series, it is a familiar look for her family and longtime fans and friends.

Melissa posed in front of a lovely patterned wallpaper that displayed a cream-colored background with swirls atop it. Wood trim and paneling were featured on the bottom half of the wall.

The reality television star wore a stark white outfit as she posed. The hue was striking against her newly darkened hair and tan skin. A white, scoop-necked tank top was paired with pants in a coordinating color, which had an interesting lace-up feature down the front. Melissa had her hands in her pockets. On her wrist, she wore a watch and a single gold bracelet. A gold necklace that featured the nickname “wifey” and one single chain encircled her neck and lay on her collarbone.

Husband Joe Gorga said, “finally, you’re back,” following up the comment with a red heart emoji.

Fellow reality stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley from Jersey Shore said Melissa looked stunning.

Instagram users were both delighted and surprised that Melissa had forgone her partially blond hair for a darker hue. They shared their comments, many of them positive, about her new look.

“Yesssss, the brunette is by far my favorite color on you,” said one follower.

“I much prefer this color on you! Way more becoming in my opinion,” explained a second fan.

“Love! But then again anything would look good on you,” remarked a third Instagram user.