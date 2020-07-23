Kylie Minogue Slays A Fiery Red Ensemble In Promotion Of Her New Music

Australian singer Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” chart-topper — whose had a music career that has lasted over three decades — recently announced a new album and has been using the social media platform to promote her newly released and upcoming material.

Minogue stunned in a red off the shoulder jumper that featured long sleeves. The garment appeared to be loose fitting and was paired with a mini skirt. She completed the ensemble with leggings of the same color and didn’t opt for any shoes. The 52-year-old styled her blond shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe and accessorized with sparkly dangling earrings. She sported a coat of red lipstick to match the whole look and held onto a black-and-red microphone.

Minogue was captured sitting down on her knees inside what looked to be a photoshoot studio. She posed in front of a plain black backdrop but had two large lights beside her, which helped brighten up the image. The former Neighbours actress was snapped side-on from a slightly higher angle. Minogue raised one hand to her hair and held the microphone close to her mouth. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, Minogue informed fans of the release date of her new single, “Say Something.” In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she revealed a new studio album, Disco, is already up for pre-order.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 80,200 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Is this your house?? Imagine looking this good in your house! I can’t cope. This era’s visuals and creative design stuff are already INCREDIBLE,” one user wrote.

“You look gorgeous‼️‼️ stunning,” another person shared, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“I can’t sleep at night because I am too excited!! We love you so much, our gorgeous princess Kylie!! This is going to be awesome!!!” remarked a third fan.

“OMG, you look gorgeous. I can’t wait for the album to come out,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal fanbase with her social media content is nothing new for the entertainer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Minogue shared a clip of her “Give Me Just A Little More Time” music video that saw her wearing a low-cut flowing dress that displayed her lingerie underneath. The video that dates back to 1991 had fans feeling super nostalgic.