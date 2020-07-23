Brandi Glanville Breaks Down Over Alleged Denise Richards Affair, Tells ‘RHOBH’ Fans To ‘Keep Watching’

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she has 'proof' of the hookup and urges fans to watch the story unfold this season.

Brandi Glanville fired back at haters who accused her of lying about an alleged affair with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards.

After Brandi opened up about the hookup to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Twitter users were clearly divided.

In the episode, Brandi warned the RHOBH stars that they need to be “careful” with Denise because she’s “not who she pretends to be.” She then broke down as she detailed the “really bad’ situation with the Wild Things star.

Brandi went on to explain that she had been out with Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers and that it was made clear that Denise could “be with girls” if she wanted to, but never with another guy.

“The first night we met, something happened,” Brandi said, per Yahoo Entertainment.

She explained that she made out with Denise in a bathroom after they got “absolutely wasted” one night, and later the actress invited her to an overnight trip to Northern California for a podcast interview. According to Brandi, she was promised a rollaway bed during the sleepover but instead ended up in bed with Denise. After getting “really drunk” together, the two women “hooked up” again and did “everything.”

The next day, Denise reportedly said her husband would “kill” her if he found out about the encounter.

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

Brandi became emotional and began to break down when telling the story as she explained that she would never intentionally mess with someone’s marriage after her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian cheated on her with singer LeAnn Rimes.

She explained that when she was cheated on it “destroyed” her, so she would ” never, ever, ever do that to someone else.”

“I’m very sensitive to it, and she kind of put me in a situation where I was the cheater,” Brandi said. “I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not okay with it.”

The mom of two went on to say the experience made her feel like she was everything she has always “hated,” because she would “never” be the other woman after what happened in her own marriage. She also alleged that Aaron knew she had made out with his wife before the overnight trip and there had been no question in her mind that he was fine with it – until Denise flipped the tables.

Denise has repeatedly denied the affair allegations.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired, Brandi responded to Twitter users who accused her of making up the story.

“Literally on both my boys lives I’m not f*cking lying,” Brandi tweeted. “Why don’t we ask our mutual agent!!???”

The Drinking and Tweeting author also repeatedly told haters to “just keep watching” as the storyline plays out on RHOBH.

“I honestly held my tongue for 9 months, we hooked up twice she completely f*cked me over,” she added. “I swear on my kids I’m not lying. Just keep watching you will see. … I will take any lie detector test you want me to take and she f*cked me over like no one else.”

“You haven’t heard the whole story yet,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added. ” I have proof as you will see… It’s so hard not to share EVERYTHING at this point but it all unfolds.”