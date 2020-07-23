Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Insane Curves In Skintight White Leggings And A Crop Top

JLo put her aw dropping curves on display during a New York walk.

Jennifer Lopez put her serious curves on show this week as she took a stroll with her twins, 12-year-old son Max and daughter Emme, on July 22. The stunning singer and actress wowed during their cute family walk, when she showed off her flawless body in a pair of curve-hugging white leggings. The 50-year-old “Dance Again” singer defied her age in the candid new snaps, which showed the family unit as they walked together in The Hamptons, New York.

In the paparazzi photos, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, JLo looking happy and healthy during her family time as she stayed active with her kids.

The Hustlers star — who recently flashed some skin in a pair of ripped Daisy Dukes and a mesh swimsuit during a trip to the beach — wowed in the skintight leggings that hugged her world-famous curves and highlighted her slim middle. Jennifer’s bottoms stretched all the way down to her ankles and were high-waisted to keep her midsection covered underneath her crop top.

The superstar paired the slinky bottoms with a foam green cropped sweater which had a large rip on her torso as well as several smaller holes. Her top was oversized and an off the shoulder design that exposed some skin on her left side, as well as what appeared to be her bra strap.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jennifer stayed with a light color scheme as she sported the look with white sneakers.

JLo also kept things casual when it came to her hair, as she rocked her natural, unstyled locks. Though she’s known for changing things up when it comes to her hair dos over the years, she sported shorter, curly locks that blew in the breeze.

The snaps showed the trio also stayed safe amid the continuing pandemic. They each rocked a black mask over their noses and mouths to shield themselves from the virus. Both of the superstar’s kids (who she shares with former husband, singer Marc Anthony) also got in a little time with two furry four-legged friends, as they both held on to the leash of a dog while they got in some outdoor time with their famous mom.

The new photos came shortly after Jennifer last gave the world a look at her jaw dropping curves in a fun ensemble.

It was only last week that the age-defying star rocked another pair of spandex trousers that revealed all her obvious hard work in the gym. Then, she wowed in patterned bottoms as she rode around Miami, Florida, on a bike with no seat during what appeared to be a pretty intense exercise session.