‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, July 22: Steffy’s Accident, Flo Leaves Secret Message On Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 22 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who was struggling to free herself from the radiator. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) wanted to make her as comfortable as possible and asked Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) to apologize to her for hitting her over her head, per Soaps. Penny mumbled an apology but it didn’t seem as if Flo bought it.

The redhead still wanted Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) baby because she had run out of options. Flo pointed out that Wyatt may not want to sleep with her but Sally alluded that he may want to grant her a “final wish.” The former croupier threatened both of her kidnappers but the ginger-haired designer said that they weren’t evil. As far as she was concerned, Flo would be part of Wyatt’s past after that night.

Later, Sally flaunted the black lingerie she would be wearing at the beach house. When she walked past Flo, she grabbed her ankle and the designer fell and was knocked out. Flo quickly scribbled a note on Sally’s leg before she regained consciousness.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) arrived at the beach house and helped Wyatt tidy up. He told his son that he should appreciate the time that he had with Sally and Flo. He didn’t want his son to take his relationships for granted. Bill wished to reconcile with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) because Will Spencer (Finnegan George) deserved to have his parents together. Wyatt assured his dad that he was a good father and that Will would have a stable future even if he and Katie did not get back together.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Wyatt received a text message from the supposedly ill Sally, who was purporting to be at the doctor’s office. She said that she would be home soon and wished for a night to remember because time was of the essence.

The Bold and the Beautiful showed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) as they reflected on how his life has changed. Steffy knew that he would always be there for Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) but reminded him that he had another life with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) now. She left for some “me” time after Amelia (Nicola Posener) arrived. Steffy hopped onto her motorcycle for a joyride.

Steffy was speeding along the road when suddenly a car crossed the intersection. A car horn blared, but it was too late as the two vehicles collided. Steffy flew off the bike and was unconscious at the scene of the accident, as indicated by the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.