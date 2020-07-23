Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Lilac Bra & Spandex Shorts

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, to post a video in which she warmed up her body for a workout and showed off her sculpted physique.

Lindsey wore a lilac sports bra, which included the name of the brand, Under Armour, written in black lettering along the shoulder straps. The top left plenty of the skier’s upper body exposed, showing off her muscular arms, shoulders, and back. A gap between her upper and lower halves gave viewers a peek of her toned tummy. Lindsey chose a pair of black spandex shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to mid-thigh, putting the bulk of her sculpted legs on display.

For footwear, Lindsey went with a pair of black sneakers. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled up into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her workout. She accessorized with a bracelet on one wrist.

The warm up took place in California, according to the geotag on the post. Lindsey carried out the moves in an outdoor setting and used a rollout bar, blue exercise mat, and a stationary bike to complete her routine. Other pieces of equipment could be seen in the background of the frame.

Lindsey began by warming up her right knee, which she injured in a skiing accident. She kneaded the muscles and ligaments with her foot propped on a foam block. In a blurb that flashed across the frame, Lindsey advised anyone who has had knee surgery to properly warm up before working out. The skier followed up with the stationary bike, instructing trainees to complete six to ten minutes before moving on.

The third activity was leg stretching while walking. Lindsey picked up each foot behind her body as she walked to stretch her quads. She followed the stretching with back stretches on the mat, including a cat-dog stretch and back rolls. She completed the routine with a set of ab rollouts, using the specialized rollout bar, and a leg activation exercise.

In the caption, Lindsey told her followers that she hopes her five tips to warming up before a workout helps, adding a flexing bicep emoji. The post earned nearly 25,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Thanks for the motivation!!!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Great Tips! Thanks for sharing,” another follower commented.