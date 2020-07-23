Pia Mia Poses At A Beach Bar In Bandeau Top, Tiny Shorts & Cowboy Boots

Guamanian singer Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “We Should Be Together” songstress stunned in a pink bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted shorts that consisted of the colors red and blue. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her tanned legs. Pia completed the outfit with baby blue cowboy boots and accessorized with a number of bracelets, dangling earrings, and a couple of necklaces. The blond beauty styled her long curly hair up and opted for a green bandana. Pia kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to eight images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured sitting down on a wooden stall at a bar. She leaned against the wall beside her and rested both hands in front of her. The entertainer looked directly at the camera lens with a slightly open-mouth expression.

In the next slide, she was snapped standing up next to a tall tree. Pia raised one hand to the trunk and crossed her legs over.

In the fourth frame, she appeared to be taking a pic of her view in front of her while at the bar. Other images within the post showcase the beautiful beach, palm trees, the nature around the island, and close-ups of her ensemble.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pia was seemingly not surrounded by anyone due to the social distancing measures that have been taking place.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 48,000 likes and over 245 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“Your hair is so cute omg. You’re so hot,” one user wrote.

“You are gorgeous and have a very unique style! I really like your hair! I always enjoy listening to your music. You inspire me with your style, music, and talent!” another person shared.

“You’re so hot and sexy,” remarked a third fan.

“Aww omg it looks so gorgeous!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed on a white boat in a matching yellow bikini set with white polka dots all over. She sported her hair in a high bun and went barefoot. Pia decorated her toenails with a coat of polish and accessorized with a couple of necklaces.