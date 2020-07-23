Nicole Thorne Heats Up Instagram In Semi-Sheer Black Lace Lingerie

Nicole Thorne sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this morning, sharing a steamy lingerie shot that is proving hard to ignore. The Australian model cut a provocative figure in a black lace ensemble that exposed her cleavage while also flaunting her insane body and killer curves.

The sexy two-piece set included a skimpy bra featuring small, solid cups that were adorned with a delicate mesh overlay, one covered in tiny polka dots. The detail added chic and femininity to the number, as did the lacy trim embellishing the revealing neckline. The 30-year-old seemed barely contained by the meager top, as her shapely chest spilled out on all sides. On her lower half she wore completely see-through bottoms that were crafted from the same sheer, polka-dot tulle decorating the bra. The item was extremely high-cut, baring her hips, and sported a scooped waistline that rose just below her belly button.

Nicole put on a leggy display as she sat down on a set of wooden stairs. She showed off her pins in an almost balletic pose, elegantly stretching out one leg in front of her while raising her other knee. The graceful posture called attention to her sculpted calf in addition to emphasizing her toned thighs. The sizzling brunette teased fans by tugging on her bottoms, gently pulling up the side wings and sliding her index fingers underneath the gauzy fabric.

The stunner was looking into the distance with an intense gaze that added to her sultry vibe. Her back was perfectly straightened, further emphasizing her buxom curves. The photo was snapped from a mid-profile angle that highlighted her hourglass frame. The dark wood beautifully harmonized with the color of her seductive attire, making her fair skin and glowing tan stand out even more. Fans could also notice her foot tattoos, which the barefooted beauty left well within eyesight for her audience to admire.

Nicole accessorized with a chic black manicure to match her outfit, adding some bling with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. She brushed her long, wavy tresses behind her ear to better show off her jewelry, revealing her chiseled collar bone. Thin, spaghetti straps framed her décolletage area, further drawing the eye to her perky bust.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Bali’s scenic Uluwatu region and was taken by professional photographer Benjamin Patrick, to whom Nicole gave a shout out in the caption. While the model has shared previous breathtaking snaps from the Indonesian island, her latest update saw her posing in what appeared to be a stylish cabin. A set of twin beds could be seen in the background, the crisp white bedding adding contrast to the dark-toned décor.

“Nice to see you made the bed,” the photographer quipped in the comments section, adding a bed emoji.

The upload stirred a lot of reaction among Nicole’s fans, who appeared mesmerized with the smoking-hot look. In the span of six hours the photo garnered more than 12,170 likes and 155 comments.

“I love this shot,” wrote model Bre Tiesi, leaving a couple of heart-eyes for the scorching brunette.

“Woaaaaah drop dead gorgeous,” chimed in another Instagrammer, who also ended their message with two heart-eyes emoji.

“OMG that is different level Hot,” gushed a third fan.

This is the second time in three days that Nicole has posed in lingerie on Instagram. A photo shared Tuesday saw the Aussie bombshell rocking a white lace two-piece that left little to the imagination, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. That post has been liked over 21,300 times since it went live on the platform.