Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Insane Booty For Latest Workout Videos

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony delighted fans with an eyeful of her killer curves in three videos for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she was filmed doing exercises at a gym while wearing body-hugging leggings that accentuated her curvy backside.

The 22-year-old has gained a large social media following by posting workout tips online, and in this upload she showed off her form and gains. O’Mahony was shot from behind in each of the clips as she used weights at a gym for an intense leg day. She had her long dark hair up in a ponytail, and rocked a pair of tight sky blue leggings along with a cropped beige-colored long sleeve shirt and white sneakers.

In the first vid, O’Mahony was recorded while she performed dead lifts in front of a large mirror. The barbell had large plates on each end, and her head was tilted down to focus on the lift. She had a lifting belt wrapped around her waist. The Irish stunner bent over and lifted the weight until her body was straight, and slowly bent back down to the ground. With each repetition, O’Mahony’s fans were offered a glimpse of her defined derriere.

The popular YouTuber used a machine for her next exercise. O’Mahony stood on a step and grabbed onto the machine with one hand, and held onto her waist with the other. She did full leg extensions with a strap around her ankle.

For the last clip, the model was back doing dead lifts, but this time she added extra plates. There were camouflage gloves on her hands as she handled the weight. Her jaw-dropping booty jutted out while she bent over to pick up the barbell.

O’Mahony joked in the caption that “trembling” legs was a sign of a great lower body workout. She tagged her fitness accessories brand in the post.

Many of the model’s 669,000 Instagram followers took notice of the videos, and nearly 18,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. O’Mahony had over 100 comments and her replies were littered with fire and peach emoji. Fans responded with compliments on her physique, and questions regarding the workout.

“Gorgeous girl,” a follower replied.

“Glutinous maximus,” one fan wrote while adding a peach emoji.

“I seen that lil twitch,” one follower observed.

“That looks like sm fun,” an Instagram user commented alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month O’Mahony showcased her sculpted figure in a tiny mismatched bikini at home.