Maddie Ziegler Shows Off A Dramatic Makeup Look While Promoting The Use Of Face Masks

Maddie Ziegler is doing her part to encourage her fans to wear face masks.

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22 to share a stunning photo of herself and to offer a public service announcement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 17-year-old social media sensation encouraged her fans to wear their face masks and do their part to avoid the spread of illness during these challenging times.

Typically one to stick with a more natural makeup look, Ziegler this time stunned her followers with some artistic, bright colored eye makeup. She wore thin light blue and pink lines underneath her eyebrows and right along both eyelids. The bright colors helped make her stunning blue eyes pop.

The teenage star wore her blond hair down naturally, allowing it to blow in the wind. She sported a plain white tank top that showed off her tan and accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace with a small charm. In an effort to promote ongoing safety protocols, Ziegler wore a bright blue cloth mask that concealed the bottom half of her face, including her nose and mouth. She stared intently at the camera as she snapped the close up selfie.

Ziegler stood outside for the photo, trees and greenery visible behind her. The sun shone down on her, illuminating her face and hair. In her caption, she reminded her followers how easy it is to simply put on a mask in order to keep others safe. The post accumulated many likes, racking up over 700,000 in less than 24 hours. She boasts an impressive total of 13.7 million followers on the platform overall.

Ziegler’s many friends and fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning photo as well as to thank her for using her platform for good amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Love you and your mask helps accentuate your beautiful eyes! Way to go Maddie for speaking on this topic!” one fan of Ziegler’s wrote.

“You are right, masks are important and we should all be wearing them! You look beautiful as always Maddie and this look is everything!” commented another social media user.

“This makeup is goals Maddie!” one more person gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ziegler rose to fame on Dance Moms and is well known for being dance instructor Abby Lee Miller’s former favorite. Since leaving the show, Ziegler is no longer on speaking terms with Miller after a public falling out. However, her former co-star JoJo Siwa remains on good terms with Miller.