WWE News: Recently Released Superstar Discusses Backstage Politics And Confronting Vince McMahon

As documented by Ringside News, Eric Young was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and he opened up about his negative experience in WWE. According to the recently released superstar, the creative team on the main roster overlooked him and he wasn’t willing to play backstage politics to get ahead.

Young was discussing how his stable, SAnitY, was broken up after being promoted to SmackDown Live from NXT. Young said that he had a lot of input over the direction of the stable during their stint in the black-and-gold brand, and he worked closely with Triple H during the creative process. While he didn’t have final say over storylines, he heavily contributed to them.

He also revealed that NXT was a great experience and the group was hugely popular there. However, Young felt that they weren’t well-utilized after switching brands, and he found his time on the main roster difficult due to the lack of creativity.

“They want everyone to do things the same and be the same and sell the same. There are millions of rules which I’m sure you guys have all heard and talked about on the show at length. Those change daily. It’s really hard to understand what’s going on and why it is going on. The system is flawed and I would say that to anyone there. I would say it to [WWE chairman Vince McMahon] himself. I’m definitely not the first person he has made a mistake on and I won’t be the last person he made a mistake on.”

Young went on to say how he told this to McMahon’s face, but there wasn’t any bad blood between them. While the conversations between the pair were always respectful, Young made his true feelings known to the boss. He stated that he told McMahon that he made a mistake by not using him properly, and he also thought that his message was understood at the time.

Young also discussed how he was one performer who refused to wait around for a meeting with the chairman. He went to McMahon directly whenever he wanted to talk, but he admitted that it may have been a wrong move on his part.

The former superstar also explained that he didn’t feel like officials held him back for personal reasons. He believes that it’s a systematic problem in WWE, and he isn’t the first performer to get caught up in it.

Since parting ways with the promotion, Young has returned to Impact Wrestling along with several other recently released talents.