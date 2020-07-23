Arabella Chi Displays Her Long Legs In An Orange Bikini

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and treated her admirers to a set of skin-baring snapshots, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

In the photos, Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island — rocked a skimpy, orange-colored two-piece that not only matched her sun-kissed skin but also enabled her to show off her incredible figure, particularly her long, sexy legs.

Her bikini boasted a crop-bra style top that perfectly accentuated her curves. She teamed it with high-waisted, matching bottoms that not only drew attention toward her taut stomach but its high-cut leg opening also exposed her perfect thighs.

Arabella wore her blond tresses down, and let her long, straight locks cascade over her back. She wore minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot and had her toes painted with a black polish to ramp up the glam.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it chic by opting for a dainty pendant and a nude bracelet.

The shoot took place outdoors. A big wall could be seen in the background, while Arabella stood right in front of a shorter wall made up of large rocks.

To the excitement of her followers, Arabella shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she leaned against the rocky wall, placed one of her hands on top of it, and extended her long legs forward. The hottie threw her head back and closed her eyes to strike a pose.

In the second image, she stood atop a rock, bent one of her knees, and held a few strands of hair in her hands. She seductively parted her lips and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the British online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing, adding that the post was sponsored by the brand.

Within 10 hours of posting, the snaps racked up more than 16,000 likes and several comments in which fans and followers not only praised Arabella’s amazing figure but they also appreciated her sense of style.

“I want a relationship with you,” one of her fans wrote, expressing his wishful thinking.

“You are unbelievably amazing!! another user chimed in, adding multiple surprised emoji.

“You’re so stunning and beautiful!” a third follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans, several other models and TV stars also liked and commented on the photo, including Rosie Anna Williams, and Kaz Crossley.