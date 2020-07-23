Qimmah Russo Rocks A Short Minidress On Instagram

Qimmah Russo’s most recent Instagram upload featured a five-photo set from the fitness model, who posed in a short pink minidress. Qimmah shared the images on Wednesday, July 22, much to the delight of her 1.5 million followers.

The frock was a bubblegum hue that was emblazoned with a pattern of large, multicolored butterflies. It boasted thin straps that circled around her shoulders. The garment sported a rectangular neckline that ran across her chest. Her bust and cleavage peeked out from the top. The dress was so skimpy it barely covered her thighs, making it seem like her lean legs stretched on forever. She paired the ensemble with lucite wedges and a lemon yellow purse.

Qimmah wore her dark tresses parted in the middle. They cascaded down her shoulders in silky smooth strands.

In the first snap, Qimmah sat on a bench, a large mirror behind her. She looked directly at the camera. The corners of her mouth turned upwards into an open-mouthed smile. Her pearly white teeth glinted. She crossed one leg over the other. She arched her back, which puffed out her chest and emphasized her derriere.

She sat forward in the second shot, a large grin on her face. She once again looked at the camera, giving the lens a half-lidded stare. Qimmah uncrossed her legs for this photo, which showed just how short her dress really was. The third picture featured the model smiling with her mouth closed, a doe-eyed look plastered to her face.

In the fourth image, Qimmah appeared to be mid-movement. The shot seemed to catch her off-guard, her hand in the air and in the midst of saying something. The last picture showed her looking down, her head tilted forward. She clutched her chest.

In the comments section of the Instagram slideshow, Qimmah’s followers were quick to share messages of praise to the model.

Some complimented her locks.

“Love your hair,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a red heart and a flame emoji.

Others were here for her ensemble.

“Girl you are slaying that outfit,” said another social media user.

“Lovely in the pink the fitness Queen [Bee]!” exclaimed a third person, adding several smiley faces.

“ALWAYS LOOKING FANTASTIC IN ANYTHING YOU WEAR,” gushed a fourth follower in all-caps, following up their message with numerous pink hearts.

