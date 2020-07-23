Chantel Jeffries Snaps A Steamy Outdoor Mirror Selfie In Revealing Brown Lingerie

Chantel Jeffries gave her 4.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared a racy new pair of selfies that added some serious heat to her page.

The model and DJ ventured outside for the photo session, where she set up a round rattan mirror in a secluded space surrounded by vibrant greenery. She posed first in the standard mirror selfie position, filling up the middle of the glass with her flawless physique as she gazed at the screen of her cell phone to capture the perfect shot. In the second photo, Chantel got a little creative and positioned her body at an angle while popping her hips to the side and raising one of her arms above her head.

As for her look in the duo of snaps, Chantel looked like a smokeshow in a coordinated set of brown lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. She rocked a sexy mesh bra with a wide and plunging neckline that allowed her to flaunt her voluptuous cleavage, which was further accentuated by the garment’s underwire-style cups. The number also featured a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms.

The 27-year-old also sported a pair of matching panties in the racy photos. The lingerie boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that helped the star expose curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she snapped the shots. She also teased a glimpse of her perky derriere. Her bottoms’ high-rise waistband featured a scalloped trim that sat just below her navel, drawing attention to Chantel’s trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Chantel added some bling to her look with a long pendant necklace, as well as a choker necklace with number charms. She left her dark tresses down in messy, voluminous curls that were gathered over to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder.

Fans certainly seemed excited by the musician’s latest Instagram appearance, with over 1,400 of them hitting up the comments section to express their love for the sensual display.

“Beauty at its finest,” one person wrote.

“Nice body,” remarked another fan.

“You’re soooo perfect,” a third follower praised.

“So gorgeous wow. What a babe,” commented a fourth admirer.

Chantel is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. The celeb often flaunts her phenomenal physique in racy outfits, lingerie, and swimwear. Earlier this week, she shared a set of photos taken as she lounged outside in a tropical-print bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up nearly 390,000 likes and 996 comments to date.