Cardi B Sizzles In Sparkling Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Cardi B has shared two new bikini pics with her Instagram fans today, and she rocked the same sexy ensemble in the poolside snaps. In particular, the first share has been live for four hours and it has already racked up over 2.8 million likes.

The rapper struck a dramatic pose on the edge of the pool as she extended her left leg and popped her right knee. She held onto the edge with her left hand and her head was tilted back with her right hand by her forehead. She closed her eyes and pursed her lips for a pouty look.

The pose allowed her to flaunt her figure as her cleavage, toned abs, and the side of her bare booty were on show. Her skimpy leopard-print bikini featured sparkling accents. Her top had classic triangle-cut style with unconventional, sparkling straps that crossed under her neck. Her matching bottoms had the same sparkling accents on her hips, and her accessories matched her bold look.

Her matching leopard-print shoes were particularly prominent in the shot and featured sculptural gold heels and a brown ankle strap with a bedazzled accent in the center.

Cardi wore her hair brushed back behind her shoulders, and her platinum blond locks were styled in large, luxurious curls.

Behind her was a view of the pool with a couple of dolphin statues, and beyond that were a couple of lime green lounge chairs and a well-manicured yard.

Cardi’s fans rushed to the comments section to gush about the photo, and the reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

“Giving me very much Amazonian Goddess,” gushed an admirer.

Others responded to her caption in clever ways.

“It’s the whole d*mn photo for me,” raved a second supporter.

“And the leopard print,” declared a third social media user.

“LIKE if Cardi B Is better than Nikki,” wrote another fan, and their message received over 400 likes.

Her second update today was a photo that was taken in the same spot. The rapper had turned to look at the camera with a flirty look on her face.

Cardi shared another poolside snap six days ago, that time opting to show off her figure in a tight mini dress. She stood with her body angled toward the camera with her left hand in her hair with her head back. Her dress featured the Chanel name along the hem, and the graphics were reminiscent of the ocean.

She wore a pair of strappy white sandals and Chanel sunglasses bearing the brand logo.