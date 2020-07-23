Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Will Postpone Wedding Until November 2021 Due To Pandemic

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have changed their wedding plans.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have revealed that they will be postponing their wedding until November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loch took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, to share the bittersweet news and explain why they both felt this was the right decision to make.

Loch and Wendt met and fell in love during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. They then became engaged in September 2019 and originally planned a relatively small wedding in November of this year. However, when the pandemic hit, it soon became clear that their plans may have to change in an effort to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of illness.

Within the post, Loch included a stunning photo of her and Wendt together looking more in love than ever. Wendt wore a black baseball cap and a black long-sleeved shirt. Loch leaned up against him and smiled while looking off into the distance. He wrapped both arms around her and beamed while looking down at her.

In her caption, Loch explained that she and Wendt had come to accept the change and were now grateful for the time of self-reflection. The pandemic allowed them the opportunity to shift their focus back to what really matters in life, she explained.

“With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities. And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly because now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place. I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 and the rest of life with anyone else by my side.”

She concluded the post with a note of encouragement to other women who had planned their dream weddings for 2020 only to have their plans change.

“To all the 2020 brides, keep your head up. Now you have more time to grow your hair out,” she said.

The post earned over 36,000 likes and the former reality television star’s fans also took to the comments section to offer her encouragement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the only recent development for this couple. The pair recently became a family of three after adopting a puppy named Ace. They adopted Ace through a rescue organization entitled Bunny’s Buddies.