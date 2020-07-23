‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Is ‘Committed to Role’ In A Tropical Bikini, Despite A Major ‘Wipeout’

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown was apparently having a blast at the beach today, even though some playful moments in the ocean did not go quite according to plan. She shared a snippet of her adventure via her TikTok page on Wednesday and her fans got a kick out of this one.

After several months away, Hannah is back in Los Angeles and getting settled back into being something of a California girl. She stayed with her bestie from The Bachelor, Heather Martin, for a couple of weeks near San Diego and now is back in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, she shared a fun video via her TikTok page and as is often the case, she poked fun at herself throughout the course of it. Hannah wore a white bikini with green palm leaves that showcased all of her jaw-dropping curves as she embraced some wild ocean waves.

She noted in the caption that she was quite committed to the role she was playing here, just like in the movies. Hannah ended up with sand in her hair and endured a pretty significant wipeout, but the issues did not dampen her spirit one bit.

“I’m so glad to see the happy Hannah Brown back,” one of The Bachelorette star’s fans commented.

Throughout the course of the short video, Hannah frolicked on the sand as ocean waves came in and crashed over her. She rolled around and did a few spins, seemingly with the intent of having her moves look ethereal and enticing. Ultimately, the waves knocked her around a fair amount and the end result wasn’t quite what she had envisioned.

Everybody got to see a few glimpses of Hannah’s washboard abs and phenomenal figure as she played around, but her facial expressions were fabulous in this clip too.

“Honestly one of the best public personalities I’ve seen lately,” someone noted.

“QUEEN! My fav movie and my fav girl. Ugh I needed this content today,” a supporter praised.

Hannah has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok and this fantastic clip garnered plenty of attention quite quickly. Within just a few hours, it had already been viewed more than 245,000 times. The video had more than 35,000 likes and dozens of comments too.

“I expected nothing less from THE Hannah Brown,” someone else noted.

The Bachelorette star used the song “Lay All Your Love on Me” from ABBA, which was used in the movie Mamma Mia. In her caption, she seemed to be joking she was aiming for a role in a third movie. This tease was totally in line with Hannah’s typical sense of humor and her fans were thrilled to see her having so much fun and looking so fabulous.