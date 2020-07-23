Jojo Babie Tugs Down Mesh Bodysuit For Sexy New Instagram Pic

Jojo Babie has been keeping things sizzling on her Instagram feed lately, but her newest share arguably took it to another level. She showed off her incredible figure in a neon yellow mesh bodysuit and tugged down the left side for a sexy snap.

The model stood in the corner of a room with plenty of natural light flooding the frame. She stood with her knee popped in the air as she glanced into the distance with her lips slightly parted. Jojo tugged at her outfit with her right hand, leaving the left side of her chest exposed. She censored it by placing her hand on her chest, allowing her light pink manicure to pop against her tan. Even though she managed to censor the photo for social media, her underboob and cleavage were hard to miss.

The bodysuit was made entirely of see-through fabric, and it hugged her hips and waist.

Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy side part with most of her locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her blond hair, which glowed in the lighting, was styled in soft waves.

The wall beside Jojo had was a tan tone, and behind her was what looked like a white door with a frosted glass insert in the center. There was a faint reflection of the room in the glass, and it revealed a window on the wall. The lighting left her skin looking flawless and glowing.

The update has garnered lots of attention so far with more than 92,500 likes in the first eight hours of it being posted. In addition, her fans flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“D*mn you are a beautiful lady,” declared a follower.

“I’ve missed you babie! Thanks for coming back with such GUSTO!” exclaimed a second social media user, taking note of her brief three-day break from Instagram.

“Any color looks great on you,” complimented a third devotee, opting to answer her flirty question in a clever way.

“Wow you look like miss universe,” gushed another supporter.

Jojo also put her figure on show in another sultry snap from five days ago, that time flaunting her underboob in a tiny crop tank. The top had a bright pink background with “Kansas” written in white font, as well as thick straps and a high neckline. She paired it with tight black booty shorts that had a high-waisted fit and hugged her curvy derrière. She stood outside in a covered concrete area and tugged at her hair.