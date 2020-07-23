Nicki Minaj Revealed Pregnancy To ‘Trusted’ Friends Like Tekashi 6ix9ine Before Announcement, Source Claims

According to a new exclusive from Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj reportedly told her “trusted” friends about her pregnancy ahead of her Instagram announcement. Tekashi 6ix9ine is allegedly among her close confidantes, a source claimed.

On Monday, The Inquisitr reported that Minaj was pregnant after she shared several photographs showing off her baby bump in a stylish photo shoot on her Instagram page.

Many fans were shocked by the announcement, as she had not hinted at it beforehand. However, the insider recently conveyed to Hollywood Life that the “Anaconda” rapper may have let a few significant people know she was expecting ahead of her grand reveal.

“Nicki wanted to enjoy her pregnancy before she shared the news with the world. But she did tell people in her circle, she just swore everyone to secrecy and she’s pretty impressed that no one talked,” the insider spilled.

The source revealed that the photographs the 37-year-old shared on her social media were actually taken a while ago, and she took her time preparing the announcement so that it would be perfect.

So far, she has reportedly had a “good pregnancy” and is doing very well while enjoying her time with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

“This is a very happy time for Nicki, she’s so proud and excited to be having Ken’s baby.”

The source also alleged that Minaj has wanted to have children and get married to her now-husband since they first started dating back in November 2018. Right now, she’s enjoying the way things are going with their relationship and feels that they are on the right path.

Minaj supposedly feels like things are working out the way they are meant to and she feels “incredibly blessed that she and Ken found each other again after all those years apart and are now starting a family together.”

Regarding her relationship with controversial rapper 6ix9ine, Minaj reportedly believes he is “a friend for life.”

She thinks that people misunderstand him and that everything they think they know about him comes from baseless rumors.

That said, the insider noted how loyal of a person Minaj is, and since he did not reveal her secret to anyone, she “will always have his back and knows she can trust him regardless.”

The news of Minaj befriending 6ix9ine has upset many of her fans, who feel like she should not be supporting someone who previously pled guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance along with his numerous other legal issues.