Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In Leggings & A Sports Bra

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she showed off her hourglass figure in a sexy activewear ensemble.

Ashley posed in front of a plain white wall that allowed her outfit and curves to be the focus of the picture. She rocked a bright blue sports bra with a low-cut neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched around her neck for support, and the bra cups offered full coverage. A zipper went down the front of the piece and a thick band stretched around her ribs just below her breasts for added support.

The top Ashley wore in the shot was from the brand Shefit, a brand that she is an ambassador for. She raved about the garment in the caption of the post, and revealed that it was a new product from the company.

Ashley paired the colorful sports bra with plain black high-waisted leggings that hugged her curves and accentuated her voluptuous figure. The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so not all of her legs were visible in the shot. However, there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate, as she showed off her sun-kissed skin and bodacious curves.

The picture captured Ashley in the middle of what appeared to be a big laugh, as she had her eyes closed and a huge smile on her face. She placed both hands on her thighs as she posed, and her head was tilted slightly to the side.

Ashley’s long blond locks were styled in a half-up look, with half of her silky tresses cascading down her chest in soft curls. The remainder of her blond locks were gathered atop her head in a braided bun that gave the look a romantic feel, and also kept her hair away from her gorgeous face.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the share received over 5,200 likes within one hour. It also racked up 42 comments from her eager followers.

“So very beautiful!!!!!” one follower wrote.

“That smile is just pure happiness!” another fan added.

“You’er the reason i bought one of these bras. I’ve never been able to find one that worked for me until now! Thank you for showing us bigger girls brands that we can wear!” a third fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another fan remarked simply.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley showed off her tantalizing figure in a smoking-hot lingerie set from the brand Love Honey Lingerie. The bodysuit featured black mesh panels over her stomach and arms that gave the look a peek-a-boo vibe, as well as delicate floral embellishments on the chest. The piece also had a large cut-out over the chest that exposed a serious amount of cleavage.