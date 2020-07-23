Next Coronavirus Relief Package To Reportedly Be Unveiled On Thursday By Senate Republicans

Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Senate Republicans will reportedly reveal at least part of their next economic coronavirus relief package on Thursday. Jordain Carney of The Hill reported this time around, it won’t be a single bill but rather a series of bills. While the plan is to split the package up, all of the legislation will be rolled out on the same day.

Mel Blunt, a member of Republican leadership said it was McConnell’s idea to have a number of bills rather than one big one. He added that there is a chance some of the pieces of legislation could be split to the point where they won’t come up until later this week or early next week. Still, he said the plan is to have everything on the floor on Thursday.

For this corona relief package, conversations have largely been among conservatives in the senate and the White House. So far, Democrats have been talking about their own ideas but the two sides haven’t had any talks about pairing the ideas up into one grouping.

“So far we’ve had a rational discussion. Nobody’s stabbed anybody or anything,” said Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

While reports haven’t divulged everything to be unveiled, some legislators were willing to admit a big part of this coronavirus relief package will involve funds for schools, and testing for the virus. A deal on at least part of the legislation was reportedly arrived at on Wednesday night. It is said to involve billions in new money for testing, as well a refocusing some money which hadn’t been spent from the last round of relief.

For education purposes, it’s reported there is more than $105 billion carved out. That included $70 billion for K-12 and $30 billion for colleges. Only half of the K-12 funding will be tied to schools holding in-person or hybrid classes, while the money for colleges would not be tied to in-person classes at all. Carney wrote that not tying the funds to students physically in classrooms appears to be in conflict with what President Donald Trump wanted.

Trump and his administration said earlier this month they might financially punish any school districts that didn’t fully open this fall.

Earlier this week, McConnell told reporters they would be releasing the newest COVID-19 relief package “in a few days.” A Thursday reveal would be within that timeline.

In addition to education, the bills are reported to have money for paycheck protection, though Florida Senator Marco Rubio said they hadn’t settled on just how much would go directly to American workers. Carney said the biggest unsettled issue is just how much unemployment assistance the next round coronavirus relief package will include.