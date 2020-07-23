Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Bare Booty In Lingerie Photo Collage

Cindy Kimberly has been periodically sharing picture collages to her Instagram feed since July 7, and her newest update was another eye-catching post. There were four photos in the collage, and she showed off her incredible figure in black lingerie. In particular, it was hard to miss an image of her flaunting her booty in the upper left corner.

All of the snaps had a grainy, film-like quality. And in the aforementioned photo, Cindy stood with her back facing the camera and appeared to be looking back over her left shoulder. She stood with her feet together and her hands by her sides, leaving her curvy derrière on display.

She wore a black bra and matching thong bottoms, and the flash from the camera illuminated her flawless skin. The shot was rotated to the side and was placed next to a snap of her midriff. The backdrop was a white wall.

In the photo next to it, Cindy was photographed facing the camera straight-on with her lips parted. She wore her hair down in a perfect middle part, and her straight locks were brushed behind her shoulder.

Another picture in the collage was a close-up of Cindy’s cleavage and black bra. The piece featured an “X” in the center, and the caption revealed that the lingerie was from Savage x Fenty. In addition, a final shot featured her standing with her arms extended above her head as she gave a sultry look.

The post has been available on her feed for seven hours, and it has racked up over 679,000 likes so far. Her admirers left her plenty of compliments about her good looks.

“You’re always stretching when showing off your fenty underwear it sends me like okay girl you belong to the gymnastics crew,” wrote a devotee, taking note of her caption.

“You really are just perfect bro,” gushed a second social media user.

“Cindy you don’t play fair,” joked another fan.

“Can’t find a single flaw,” declared a fourth supporter.

Cindy also posted another photo collage to her page a week ago, that time rocking another ensemble that flattered her figure. It included a long-sleeved white crop top with navy trim and buttons down the front. She paired it with a matching skirt with a high waistline.

She struck several flirty poses, and in one of the snaps, she closed her eyes and made a kissy face. She wore her hair down in a middle part and accessorized with a choker necklace.