Lydia Farley Rocks A Tiny Yellow Bikini And Enjoys Summertime In New Snap

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley has been posting her skin-baring pictures on Instagram almost daily these days. Wednesday, July 22 was no exception, as the hottie shared yet another hot snap to titillate her 770,000-plus followers.

In the photo, the 25-year-old model was rocking a minuscule yellow two-piece bathing suit that had black Xs printed all over it. The ensemble left little to the imagination of the viewers as it allowed her to show off major skin. Her bikini top boasted thin straps, a plunging neckline that drew attention toward her cleavage, and a small knot in the middle.

She teamed the top with skimpy matching bottoms that she pulled low on her hips to flaunt her taut stomach and incredible abs. The bikini also put her toned legs on full display. She completed the attire with a white shirt that she slipped off her shoulders for the shoot.

Lydia wore her highlighted tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her locks fall over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a dainty pendant that rested right above her cleavage, and the signature silver barbell in her navel.

She wore minimal makeup in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot, and had her nails painted with yellow polish to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Platja el Garraf (The Garraf Beach) in Barcelona, Spain. For the shoot, she stood against the background of a wooden gate painted in light blue color. Lydia slightly bent her knee, gazed straight at the camera, and flashed a small smile to strike a pose.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement about the arrival of summers in Spain, adding that she would finally be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy the weather. Lydia also informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the Los Angeles-based online beachwear retailer, Boutine.

Within eight hours of going live, the snapshot racked up more than 19,000 likes and about 470 comments in which fans and followers praised Lydia’s amazing figure and sense of style.

“I’m still waiting for my cheat code [to get] abs like you,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“That’s the most perfect body I have ever seen. Simply amazing,” another user chimed in.

“You make a yellow bathing suit look so much better! Lovely pic,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re the most beautiful, gorgeous, hot, and sexy girl on my Instagram!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several other models, including Brooklyn Millard, Viktoria Kozar, and Chyna Le, also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation for Lydia.