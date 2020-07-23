Brit Manuela Models An Emerald Green Bikini And Other Sexy Ensembles In Sizzling New Instagram Post

Brit Manuela put on quite a show for her 969,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday as she modeled several sexy ensembles in a sizzling new post. She rocked a variety of looks from dresses to swimwear in the multi-slide upload, all of which seemed to impress her adoring fans.

The update kicked off with a shot of Brit rocking an emerald green bikini from SheIn that did way more showing than covering up. The scanty two-piece included a bandeau top that fell low down her chest, helping her expose her toned arms, shoulders and ample cleavage. It also featured a small cutout in between its ruched cups that offered another glimpse of the social media star’s voluptuous assets as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare.

Brit’s bikini bottoms made for a racy display as well. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that let her showcase the tan lines on her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. She tugged at its thin string waistband in a teasing manner, which was tied in dainty bows on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The fitness model’s next outfit was a purple cami sundress with a plunging neckline that offered another look at her chest. The piece cinched around her rib cage and proceeded to flow down to the middle of her thighs in a flattering manner.

Her third look was another dress, this time an off-the-shoulder number with a wrap-style waist and a small cutout that fell over her midsection. That ensemble was followed by a pair of floral bike shorts and matching sports bra, which she covered up with a blue graphic tee.

Brit’s final ensemble in the upload included a strappy white bikini top that fit snugly around her chest. It had thin straps and a double band, as well as a scoop neckline and cutout detail. She sported a pair of shorts, as opposed to the matching bottoms of her swimwear that had a colorful patchwork design and a drawstring waistband. It was cinched high up on her hips, highlighting her taut tummy and trim waist.

In the caption, Brit instructed her followers to share their favorite outfit from the post, which many happily obliged. The post has been flooded with over 1,000 comments from fans revealing their top choice.

“Omg I love the first,” one person wrote.

“You’re beautiful always, but in number 2, you are absolutely gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Four is my favorite!” a third admirer remarked.

“You look great in all of em so yeah,” commented a fourth follower.

The fashion slide show has also racked up more than 38,000 likes within 13 hours of going live.