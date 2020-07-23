Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Tiny Orange Bikini

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a simple, yet sexy bikini. The swimsuit she wore was from Bikini Block, which according to the brand’s Instagram bio is a sister-owned sustainable swimwear company with garments handmade in Brazil.

Hannah posed in front of a lush green backdrop filled with a variety of tropical plants. The trunk of a palm tree was in the frame, as well as many palm fronds and other greenery. The natural setting provided the perfect spot to showcase Hannah’s curves.

The bikini top featured triangular cups that accentuated her ample assets, although Hannah’s body was turned to the side so her cleavage wasn’t visible. However, the top managed to showcase a hint of sideboob and underboob as her curves threatened to escape from the garment. Thin straps stretched around her back and neck to secure the swimwear, and the vibrant shade looked stunning against Hannah’s sun-kissed skin.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that barely covered anything at all. The way her body was angled made it clear that she was rocking thong-style bottoms which put her pert posterior on full display. Thin straps stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs, and the bottoms appeared to dip low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

Hannah’s blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail with a few strands escaping to frame her face. She gazed directly at the camera in the sizzling snap. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression, and though the photo was cropped just above her knees so not all of her legs were on display, there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 36,500 likes and 508 comments from her fans within two hours of going live.

“You look beautiful girl love the bathing suit,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“You’re absolutely stunning,” another follower remarked.

“Wow, there is no one more beautiful than you!!! You are so gorgeous!!! Have a great week, babe!!!!!” a third fan commented, including a string of heart emoji and flame emoji on the remark.

“You are trying to drive me crazy! And you’re succeeding!! Super sexy,” another wrote.

